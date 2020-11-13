Army vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview

Army vs Tulane prediction and game preview.

Army vs Tulane Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Network: ESPN+

Army (6-1) vs Tulane (4-4) Game Preview

Why Army Will Win

The Army offense has picked it back on on a run of four straight wins. Very, very quietly, the Black Knights have gone 6-1 with the lone loss coming to Cincinnati, giving the nation’s No. 7 team one of its toughest games of the year.

Rested – and very, very salty – after not getting to play against Air Force last week, the team should be able to get to 300 yards against a Tulane team that statistically has a strong run defense, but that’s because everyone’s throwing against its bad secondary.

The Army defense hasn’t allowed 200 rushing yards – it held Cincinnati to 69 yards – and it hasn’t been hit hard by anyone’s passing game but Abilene Christian. However …

Why Tulane Will Win

Army has played one decent team.

Give it credit for giving Cincinnati a fight in the 24-10 Bearcat victory, but three of the wins were against FCS teams, ULM has yet to beat anyone, and Middle Tennessee and UTSA are Middle Tennessee and UTSA.

Tulane has been able to find a good offensive balance – with over 200 yards rushing and receiving over the last few games – and the passing attack has found something in freshman Michael Pratt. He’ll give up an interception, but he’ll keep the offense moving.

What’s Going To Happen

Tulane has a run defense. UCF was able to come up with a big performance against the Green Wave, but the pressure from the defensive front is enough to bother Army’s offense from getting wide enough to get into a groove.

However, a mediocre Navy team was able to beat Tulane with just 204 rushing yards. Army can run better than Navy, but its secondary is about have a problem with the improved Green Wave passing game.

Army vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Tulane 24, Army 21

Tulane -4, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

