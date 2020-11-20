Army vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Army vs Georgia Southern prediction and game preview.

Army vs Georgia Southern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

Network: CBS Sports Network

Army (6-2) vs Georgia Southern (6-2) Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

Can Georgia Southern stop the run? Yup.

The Eagles are brilliant at controlling the clock, the running game is the fifth-best in the nation, and linebackers and young safeties are guided missiles against the run for a defense that hasn’t allowed more than 35 rushing yards in either of the last two games, hasn’t given up more than 150 on the ground all year, and gave up just two touchdown runs in the last five games.

Can Army stop the run? Sort of.

It was a rock over the first part of the season, but it gave up over 100 yards in each of the last four games. It’s a very good run D, and the team knows how to hold up against this style, but the Georgia Southern ground attack is a machine with over 700 yards in the last two games.

Why Army Will Win

Army has been able to win games even when the ground game isn’t ripping it up.

This is the second-best running team in the nation behind Air Force, and it’s averaging over 300 yards per game, but it hasn’t quite been the dominant force it usually is when it’s humming …

And it’s still 6-2 with the two losses to Cincinnati and Tulane from the American Athletic Conference.

There’s more of a power element to the Army ground attack than Georgia Southern brings – 260-pound Jakobi Buchanan is a hammer – and it’s got the big play ability on the outside.

In a game like this, field position matters – Army has a far, far better punting game.

What’s Going To Happen

How much does home field matter? Army is 5-0 at home and 1-2 on the road, and it’s the same for Georgia Southern – 5-0 at home and 1-2 on the road.

However, Army beat three FCS teams at home along with a ULM team that hasn’t won a game, and Georgia Southern’s two losses came to Coastal Carolina and Louisiana.

The Eagles are playing better than Army with a stronger defense and a bit more efficient an offense. Expect the two teams to combine for well over 500 rushing yards in a game that will be among the fastest of the day.

Army vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Line

Georgia Southern 24, Army 20

Army -4, o/u: 40

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

