Arkansas vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs Missouri prediction and game preview.

Arkansas vs Missouri Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

Network: SEC Network

Arkansas (3-5) vs Missouri (3-3) Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

The Arkansas passing game continues to be terrific. Considering it didn’t go anywhere over the last few seasons – the Hogs failed to hit 200 yards in the last seven games of 2019 – and even with the loss to LSU last week, the season-high 339 yards through the air are still strong.

The biggest change for Arkansas this year – besides being merely competent – is turnover margin. The Hogs were -1 in the opener against Georgia, and have been a +9 overall since then – they haven’t lost the turnover battle in any of the last seven games.

Missouri has only come up with five takeaways all year and is -4 overall. Arkansas should be at least +1.

Why Missouri Will Win

The Missouri defense continues to be terrific on third downs, leading the SEC allowing teams to convert just 36% of their chances.

This is a steady Mizzou team, but it’s not spectacular. It’ll get to 200 passing yards, the running game will struggle, and the D will get off the field – no one has converted 40% of the time on third downs over the last four games.

Arkansas might be vastly better offensively, but it’s miserable at keeping the chains moving, converting an SEC-second-worst 33% of the time and it’s last in the conference in time of possession. Mizzou should have the ball for at least 33 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

Missouri has owned this new rivalry with four wins in a row and in six of the last seven meetings since losing the 2003 Independence Bowl.

Don’t expect fireworks, but at home, the Tigers will control the clock, keep the chains moving, and will withstand a good day from an improving Hog offense by coming up with a few late scoring drives to survive.

Arkansas vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Missouri 24, Arkansas 20

Arkansas -2, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

