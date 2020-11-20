Arkansas State vs Texas State Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas State vs Texas State prediction and game preview.

Arkansas State vs Texas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

Network: ESPNU

Arkansas State (3-5) vs Texas State (1-9) Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The Red Wolves might be struggling, but the passing game is still solid, and the four Sun Belt losses were to the stars of the conference – Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Troy and Louisiana.

The Red Wolves lead the Sun Belt in total offense thanks to that passing game, the downfield plays are there, and the defensive front is fine at getting into the backfield.

The Texas State pass defense gives away too many big plays and there’s no pass rush to worry about, but …

Why Texas State Will Win

The Bobcat D is great at taking the ball away, and Arkansas State will turn it over enough to be a problem. TXST might have issues, and it might have its own turnover problems, but the offense has been relatively balanced and it has been good enough to hang around in most games.

The ground game has improved over the last few weeks, the offense works at a nice pace, and the team is finally done with the road after a run of six away dates in eight games.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas State might not be putting up massive offensive numbers, but it’s been competitive enough to be interesting … and not winning.

The only victory came against ULM who has no wins, and now the Bobcats get a good enough Arkansas State team to keep up the pressure offensively to get up fast and stay there despite an interesting challenge in the second half.

Arkansas State vs Texas State Prediction, Line

Arkansas State 37, Texas State 27

Arkansas State -6, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

