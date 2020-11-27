Arkansas State vs South Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas State vs South Alabama prediction and game preview.

Arkansas State vs South Alabama Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

Network: ESPN3

Arkansas State (3-6) vs South Alabama (3-6) Game Preview

Why South Alabama Will Win

South Alabama needs to come up with takeaways and it has to own the clock.

This hasn’t been a great Jaguar team in turnover margin, but it managed to come up with four takeaways in last week’s loss to Georgia State, eight in the last three games, and 11 in the last five games.

The team has to be a +2, and Arkansas State might just make it happen – it’s -4 on the year and has turned it over two times or more five times on the season. The Jaguars need the breaks because …

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The South Alabama offense has just sort of stopped.

It wasn’t all that dominant throughout the year, and now scoring points has become a major problem. The Jaguars haven’t scored more than 17 in any of the last four games and managed a total of 30 over the last three.

The O line is allowing way too many plays in the backfield, and Arkansas State has just enough of a pass rush to be a problem.

That, and the Red Wolves lead the Sun Belt in total offense. They have the potential to get up fast and make USA press – that would be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas State isn’t doing much of anything defensively – the team gave up 47 points and a big pass day to Texas State last week – and it’s struggling on a four-game losing streak, but now it’s back at home after going on the road three times in the last four week games.

The South Alabama offense will perk up, but it won’t be enough as it stalled out just often enough on the road for the Red Wolves to take over.

Arkansas State vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

Arkansas State 31, South Alabama 27

Arkansas State -7.5, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

