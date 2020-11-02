Arizona vs Utah Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona vs Utah prediction and game preview.

Arizona vs Utah Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 4:00

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Network: ESPNU

Arizona (0-0) vs Utah (0-0) Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

The offensive backfield should be settled and solid. QB Grant Gunnell and RB Gary Brightwell are great players to work around. The offense might not have worked well last year, but that was partly because the line was never quite healthy or right – that should be different for the opener.

The other side of the ball won’t be a brick wall, but the linebacking corps has hitters – even with Colin Schooler gone to Texas Tech – and the secondary should be stronger.

The Utah defense has even more parts to replace on its defensive side, and the offensive backfield is starting over, but …

Why Utah Will Win

The offensive line is going to be fantastic.

The quarterback situation is still being kept relatively under wraps, and Zack Moss is gone so Devin Brumfield has to step up at running back, but the receiving corps is going to be terrific and again, the line is going to be rushing.

Yeah, the defense is replacing almost all of the top tacklers, but there’s bulk on the line and the linebacking corps around Devin Lloyd is going to be loaded. It’s Utah. the defense is going to be great going against an Arizona offense that – over the last few years – is going to be still trying to find something that consistently works.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona’s offense will be better, but Utah will start out blasting away and will keep on doing it for a full 60 minutes. It’s all going to be about the lines in the opener – Utah’s will be far, far stronger.

Utah vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Utah 37, Arizona 17

Utah -14, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

