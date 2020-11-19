Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Arizona vs Seattle Broadcast

Date: Thursday, November 19

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Network: FOX and NFL Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arizona Cardinals (6-3) vs Seattle Seahawks (6-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Arizona Cardinals Will Win

How did the Cardinals get by the Seahawks a few weeks ago in the 37-34 overtime thriller? Kyler Murray was able to hang with Russell Wilson big pass after big pass, and DK Metcalf was shut down, but it was all about the takeaways.

Wilson ran for more yards and threw for more, too, but he also threw three picks and Murray gave up one. That, and the Seattle offense bogged down in the second half and couldn’t get going again.

Over the rough stretch over the last month, the Seattle offense has worked, but it also turned it over seven times in the last two games to go along with those three against the Cardinals. On the flip side, Arizona came up with nine takeaways in three of its last four.

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers.

Those three against Arizona – loss. Four against Buffalo and three against the Rams – loss, loss.

Arizona is 4-0 when forcing two takeaways or more, and Seattle is 6-0 when giving it up fewer than twice per game. With the way Wilson is pressing that’s easier said than done, but ball security at home will be at a premium.

Arizona has also been playing with fire lately. It took a fluky – let’s call it what it is – miracle Hail Mary to get by Buffalo, and it was able to sneak out with that win over Seattle a few weeks ago.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR DK Metcalf, Seattle

Tyler Lockett was a killer. He was targeted 20 times in the first meeting against Arizona, catching 15 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. And why? Patrick Peterson and the Cardinal secondary focused on stopping Metcalf, who caught two passes for 23 yards.

Metcalf didn’t catch a ball against Arizona in last year’s late-season game, and he caught just one pass for six yards in the first meeting. Arizona has his number, but it’s not going to get beaten by the rest of the receivers this time around. Metcalf is overdue against the Cardinals.

What’s Going To Happen

Seattle has lost three of its last four – all on the road. It’s 6-0 at home, it’s going to relax on the turnovers, and Wilson and Metcalf will go off to make up for the issues in the last meeting with the Cardinals.

It’ll be another wild and fun shootout in a key divisional game. The two superstar quarterbacks will put on a show, but this time, at home, Wilson will get the close win.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Arizona vs Seattle Prediction, Line

Seattle 34, Arizona 30

Bet on Arizona vs Seattle with BetMGM

Seattle -3, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol