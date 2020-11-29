Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots prediction and game preview.

Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 29

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium Foxboro, MA

Network: FOX

Arizona Cardinals (6-4) vs New England Patriots (4-6) Game Preview

Why Arizona Cardinals Will Win

The Cardinals will take their chances with Cam Newton throwing the ball.

The Patriot game has been better – it threw for 349 yards last week in the loss to Houston – but the team works better when it’s dominating on the ground. Even when the air show is working, there aren’t enough downfield shots – New England is last in the NFL in yards per attempt – and the Cardinals have been able to slow down the mediocre passing games to a dead stop at times.

The Patriot run defense has tightened up over the last few weeks, but this is the time to pound away. New England is 0-4 when allowing 135 rushing yards or more. However …

Why New England Patriots Will Win

Is Kyler Murray healthy? He’s going to play through a shoulder injury, but the running game didn’t work against Seattle when he wasn’t taking off – the team finished with 57 yards on the ground.

The Arizona run defense isn’t great, but teams don’t go at it enough. Everyone throws in shootouts, but this is where Cam Newton and the Patriot ground game start to hammer away, control the clock, and hope that Murray isn’t Murray on the move.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Cam Newton, New England

Just when it seemed like the passing game wasn’t going to be a part of the season, Newton threw for 365 yards in the loss to Houston. He’s not running for big yards, but he continues to be automatic around the goal line. With Rex Burkhead out, and in a game that’s going to be all about ball control, this might be when Newton comes up with a season-high in carries.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona is leaking oil, losing two of the last three games when the offense didn’t quite play like its normal self and the D started to struggle after a great midseason stretch.

New England will grind it out and will be the difference with a great day from several parts. Expect 175 Patriot rushing yards and an inspired day from the defensive front.

Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots Prediction, Line

New England 26, Arizona 24

Arizona -2, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey