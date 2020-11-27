Appalachian State vs Troy Prediction, Game Preview

Appalachian State vs Troy prediction and game preview.

Appalachian State vs Troy Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

Network: ESPN2

Appalachian State (6-2) vs Troy (4-4) Game Preview

Why Troy Will Win

The defense continues to be terrific.

The offense has a strong passing game – coming up with 300 yards or more in five of the last six games – and there hasn’t been much of a problem on third downs or in pass protection, but it’s the defense that’s been the star for most of the year.

The Trojans lead the Sun Belt in third down stops, the run defense has been fine overall, and the secondary hasn’t been gouged by anyone but BYU and Eastern Kentucky. However …

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The Trojans are turning the ball over just enough to matter.

The offense stalled against Georgia Southern (fine) and against Middle Tennessee (not fine), but the mistakes are the problem, They’ve given it away 11 times in the last five games, and the one time they didn’t turn it over, they blew out Arkansas State 38-10 on the road.

Appalachian State gave it up three times against Coastal Carolina last week, but that’s not the norm. The running game that’s used to cranking out 200 yards getting off the bus isn’t going to have an easy time against the Trojan defensive front, but it will be good enough, and the D will take care of the rest.

ASU has only allowed more than 400 yards of total offense once all year – it’s not going to happen this week.

What’s Going To Happen

Troy has to snap out of its funk. It’s a better team than it showed over the last two weeks, but it’s not going to be able to handle the talent jump when it comes to Boone.

Yeah, Troy has four wins, but none of those teams are close to ASU’s level. The Mountaineers will bounce back from the tough loss to Coastal Carolina with a strong, business-like performance.

Appalachian State vs Troy Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 34, Troy 17

Appalachian State -13.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

