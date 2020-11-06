Appalachian State vs Texas State Prediction, Game Preview

Appalachian State vs Texas State prediction and game preview.

Appalachian State vs Texas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 7th

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

Network: ESPN+

Appalachian State (4-1) vs Texas State (1-7) Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The running game has been close to unstoppable by everyone but Marshall.

The Thundering Herd were held to 96 yards, but no one else has been remotely close to slowing down the Appalachian State machine, running for 305 yards or more in four of the five games.

The Mountaineers are good enough through the air if needed, but they won’t need to do too much of that if all goes according to plan. Texas State’s run defense has had a few good moments, but it was hit for well over a combined 500 yards and six scores by BYU and Louisiana over the last two games.

Why Texas State Will Win

Texas State is just versatile enough offensively to give the Mountaineers a few problems. The passing game has the ability to push past 200 yards, the ground attack is just good enough to be a concern – it ran for 204 yards in a good fight with Louisiana – and at home, watch out.

The Bobcats are came off a five-game road run, and played well against the Ragin’ Cajuns. They might have lost their three home games, but they pushed far better SMU and Louisiana teams, and lost a wild shootout to UTSA. They play better in San Marcos.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t just assume Appalachian State rolls at will.

Texas State has a good, tough team that can play well and hang with just about anyone on its schedule … and lose.

The Mountaineer running game will take over in the second half and put the game out of reach after a tight first half.

Appalachian State vs Texas State Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 45, Texas State 20

Appalachian State -21, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: ANYTHING to take your mind off of …

1: EVERYTHING in the real world

