Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State prediction and game preview.

Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Network: ESPN2

Coastal Carolina (7-0) vs Arkansas State (3-5) Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The running game has been devastating, and even when it wasn’t the team found a way to win.

The Mountaineers were able to rumble for over 300 yards on the ground in four of the first five games – with the only loss coming to Marshall when they were held in check – and they managed to get by Georgia State when the offense struggled.

Coastal Carolina’s run defense has been fantastic with one of the best, most active defensive fronts among the Group of Five programs, but it was hit by Louisiana for 236 yards and hasn’t been barreled on like ASU is about to do.

For all of the good things Coastal Carolina does, Appalachian State is the best in the Sun Belt offensively on third downs, the secondary is great at taking the ball away, and the team is air-tight overall when it comes to mistakes.

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

Yeah, Coastal Carolina had a few problems with the Louisiana running game, and allowed 205 to Campbell, but the front seven was all over the Georgia Southern option attack and stopped it cold.

Georgia State has one of the nation’s most dangerous ground games, and it went absolutely nowhere.

Coastal Carolina is swarming in the backfield on a regular basis – if you haven’t seen Tarron Jackson yet, here you go – and few quarterbacks are playing better than Grayson McCall, who’s hitting 70% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and just one pick.

This is a team playing with extreme confidence, it’s not making mistakes, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Coastal Carolina will probably have to beat Appalachian State twice – or the other way around.

Louisiana will have something to say about it – it plays Appalachian State in early December – but these are the two best teams in the Sun Belt playing what should be one of the best games of the day.

Both defenses are fantastic, and both offenses have been timely and efficient. At home, with the momentum after taking everyone’s big shot over the last several games, Coastal Carolina will be just a bit stronger with a better day from the defensive front.

Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 23, Appalachian State 20

Coastal Carolina -5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

