AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 9

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 9 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?

Also Receiving Votes: Northwestern 106, Louisiana 101, North Carolina 92, Penn State 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas State 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego State 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan State 4, California 3

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Liberty Flames 6-0 (NR) 118

24. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (NR) 151

23. Michigan Wolverines 1-1 (13) 151

22. Texas Longhorns 4-2 (NR) 190

21. Boise State Broncos 2-0 (25) 336

20. USC Trojans 0-0 (21) 354

19. Oklahoma Sooners 3-2 (24) 405

18. SMU Mustangs 6-1 (22) 420

17. Iowa State Cyclones 4-2 (23) 427

16. Marshall Thundering Herd 5-0 (19) 523

15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 (20) 527

14. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-1 (6) 760

13. Indiana Hoosiers 2-0 (17) 765

12. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (14) 831

11. Miami Hurricanes 5-1 (11) 946

10. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (9) 985

9. BYU Cougars 7-0 (11) 1014

8. Florida Gators 3-1 (10) 1066

7. Texas A&M Aggies 4-1 (8) 1156

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 5-0 (6) 1199

5. Georgia Bulldogs 4-1 (5) 1289

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-0 (4) 1351

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 (3) 1430

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (2) 1513 (29 1st place votes)

1. Clemson Tigers 7-0 (1) 1515 (33 1st place votes)