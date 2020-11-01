AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 9

By CollegeFootballNews.com |
November 1, 2020 1:15 pm
Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 9 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time
Also Receiving Votes: Northwestern 106, Louisiana 101, North Carolina 92, Penn State 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas State 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego State 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan State 4, California 3
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Liberty Flames 6-0 (NR) 118
24. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (NR) 151
23. Michigan Wolverines 1-1 (13) 151
22. Texas Longhorns 4-2 (NR) 190
21. Boise State Broncos 2-0 (25) 336
20. USC Trojans 0-0 (21) 354
19. Oklahoma Sooners 3-2 (24) 405
18. SMU Mustangs 6-1 (22) 420
17. Iowa State Cyclones 4-2 (23) 427
16. Marshall Thundering Herd 5-0 (19) 523
15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 (20) 527
14. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-1 (6) 760
13. Indiana Hoosiers 2-0 (17) 765
12. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (14) 831
11. Miami Hurricanes 5-1 (11) 946
10. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (9) 985
9. BYU Cougars 7-0 (11) 1014
8. Florida Gators 3-1 (10) 1066
7. Texas A&M Aggies 4-1 (8) 1156
6. Cincinnati Bearcats 5-0 (6) 1199
5. Georgia Bulldogs 4-1 (5) 1289
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-0 (4) 1351
3. Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 (3) 1430
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (2) 1513 (29 1st place votes)
1. Clemson Tigers 7-0 (1) 1515 (33 1st place votes)