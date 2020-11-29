AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 13

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 13 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?

Also Receiving Votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, North Carolina State 11, Boise State 8, San Jose State 8, SMU 8, Oregon State 1, UCF 1

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Liberty Flames 9-1 (NR) 67

24. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-2 (NR) 119

23. Washington Huskies 3-0 (NR) 218

22. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (24) 244

21. Oregon Ducks 3-1 (9) 326

20. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-1 (23) 352

19. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2 (21) 426

18. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (18) 531

17. USC Trojans 3-0 (19) 426

16. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (11) 577

15. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (17) 600

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-0 (16) 694

13. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2 (14) 815

12. Iowa State Cyclones 7-2 (15) 873

11. Georgia Bulldogs 6-2 (13) 919

10. Indiana Hoosiers 5-1 (12) 984

9. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (10) 991

8. BYU Cougars 9-0 (8) 1113

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7) 1204

6. Florida Gators 7-1 (6) 1226

5. Texas A&M Aggies 6-1 (5) 1262

4. Clemson Tigers 8-1 (4) 1392

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 (3) 1403

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-0 (2) 1481

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-0 (1) 1550 (62 1st place votes)