AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 13

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 13 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time
Also Receiving Votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, North Carolina State 11, Boise State 8, San Jose State 8, SMU 8, Oregon State 1, UCF 1
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Liberty Flames 9-1 (NR) 67
24. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-2 (NR) 119
23. Washington Huskies 3-0 (NR) 218
22. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (24) 244
21. Oregon Ducks 3-1 (9) 326
20. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-1 (23) 352
19. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2 (21) 426
18. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (18) 531
17. USC Trojans 3-0 (19) 426
16. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (11) 577
15. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (17) 600
14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-0 (16) 694
13. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2 (14) 815
12. Iowa State Cyclones 7-2 (15) 873
11. Georgia Bulldogs 6-2 (13) 919
– Week 13 Scoreboard, Predictions