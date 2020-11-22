AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 12

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 12 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?

Also Receiving Votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3

25. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2 (NR)

24. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (25) 164

23. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (24)

22. Auburn Tigers 5-2 (22) 259

21. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-2 (14) 289

20. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (22) 321

19. USC Trojans 3-0 (20) 461

18. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (10) 540

17. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (T15) 542

16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-0 (T15) 622

15. Iowa State Cyclones 6-2 (17) 693

14. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2 (18) 693

13. Georgia Bulldogs 5-2 (13) 828

12. Indiana Hoosiers 4-1 (9) 899

11. Northwestern Wildcats 5-0 (19) 922

10. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (12) 936

9. Oregon Ducks 3-0 (11) 951

8. BYU Cougars 9-0 (8) 1109

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7) 1201

6. Florida Gators 6-1 (6) 1223

5. Texas A&M Aggies 5-1 (5) 1249

4. Clemson Tigers 7-1 (4) 1358

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 (3) 1440

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-0 (2) 1471

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0 (1) 1550 (62 1st place votes)