AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 12

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 12 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time
Also Receiving Votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3
25. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2 (NR)
24. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (25) 164
23. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (24)
22. Auburn Tigers 5-2 (22) 259
21. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-2 (14) 289
20. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (22) 321
19. USC Trojans 3-0 (20) 461
18. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (10) 540
17. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (T15) 542
16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-0 (T15) 622
15. Iowa State Cyclones 6-2 (17) 693
14. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2 (18) 693
13. Georgia Bulldogs 5-2 (13) 828
12. Indiana Hoosiers 4-1 (9) 899
11. Northwestern Wildcats 5-0 (19) 922
10. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (12) 936
– College Football Scoreboard, Week 12