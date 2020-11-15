AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 11

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 11 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?
Also Receiving Votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 4-1 (NR) 155
24. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (25) 177
23. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (24) 187
22. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (21) 296
21. Liberty Flames 8-0 (22) 307
20. USC Trojans 2-0 (20) 377
19. Northwestern Wildcats 4-0 (23) 378
18. Oklahoma Sooners 5-2 (18) 497
17. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 (17) 498
T15. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (16) 557
T15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 (15) 557
14. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 (14) 750
13. Georgia Bulldogs 4-2 (12) 824
12. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (9) 940
11. Oregon Ducks 2-0 (11) 949
