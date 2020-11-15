AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 11

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 11 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?

Also Receiving Votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 4-1 (NR) 155

24. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (25) 177

23. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (24) 187

22. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (21) 296

21. Liberty Flames 8-0 (22) 307

20. USC Trojans 2-0 (20) 377

19. Northwestern Wildcats 4-0 (23) 378

18. Oklahoma Sooners 5-2 (18) 497

17. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 (17) 498

T15. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (16) 557

T15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 (15) 557

14. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 (14) 750

13. Georgia Bulldogs 4-2 (12) 824

12. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (9) 940

11. Oregon Ducks 2-0 (11) 949

10. Wisconsin Badgers 2-0 (13) 950

9. Indiana Hoosiers 4-0 (10) 997

8. BYU Cougars 8-0 (8) 1094

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 7-0 (7) 1198

6. Florida Gators 5-1 (6) 1222

5. Texas A&M Aggies 5-1 (5) 1240

4. Clemson Tigers 7-1 (4) 1355

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0 (3) 1445 (1 1st place vote)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-0 (2) 1467 (1 1st place vote)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (1) 1548 (60 1st place votes)