AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 13

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 13 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 13 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-2 (NR)

24. Liberty Flames 9-1 (NR)

23. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (24)

22. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-1 (23)

21. Oregon Ducks 3-1 (9)

20. Washington Huskies 3-0 (NR)

19. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2 (21)

18. USC Trojans 3-0 (19)

17. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (18)

16. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (11)

15. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (17)

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-0 (16)

13. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2 (14)

12. Iowa State Cyclones 7-2 (15)

11. Georgia Bulldogs 6-2 (13)

10. Indiana Hoosiers 5-1 (12)

9. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (10)

8. BYU Cougars 9-0 (8)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 (3)

5. Florida Gators 7-1 (6)

4. Texas A&M Aggies 6-1 (5)

3. Clemson Tigers 8-1 (4)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-0 (1)