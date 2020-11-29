AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 13

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 13 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
– AP Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time
This is the prediction of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 13 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-2 (NR)
24. Liberty Flames 9-1 (NR)
23. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (24)
22. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-1 (23)
21. Oregon Ducks 3-1 (9)
– USA TODAY Coaches Poll Prediction: Week 13
20. Washington Huskies 3-0 (NR)
19. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2 (21)
18. USC Trojans 3-0 (19)
17. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (18)
16. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (11)
15. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (17)
14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-0 (16)
13. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2 (14)
12. Iowa State Cyclones 7-2 (15)
11. Georgia Bulldogs 6-2 (13)
– Week 13 Scoreboard, Predictions