AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 12

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 12 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 12 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2 (NR)

24. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (25)

23. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (24)

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-2 (14)

21. Auburn Tigers 5-2 (22)

20. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (22)

19. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (10)

18. Iowa State Cyclones 6-2 (17)

17. USC Trojans 3-0 (20)

16. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (T15)

15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-0 (T15)

14. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2 (18)

13. Indiana Hoosiers 4-1 (9)

12. Georgia Bulldogs 5-2 (13)

11. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (12)

10. Oregon Ducks 3-0 (11)

9. Northwestern Wildcats 5-0 (19)

8. BYU Cougars 9-0 (8)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7)

6. Florida Gators 6-1 (6)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 5-1 (5)

4. Clemson Tigers 7-1 (4)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 (3)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0 (1)