AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 11

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 11 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 11 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (24)

24. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2 (NR)

23. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (25)

22. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (21)

21. Northwestern Wildcats 4-0 (23)

20. Liberty Flames 8-0 (22)

19. USC Trojans 2-0 (20)

18. Oklahoma Sooners 5-2 (18)

17. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 (17)

16. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (16)

15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 (15)

14. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 (14)

13. Georgia Bulldogs 4-2 (12)

12. Oregon Ducks 2-0 (11)

11. Wisconsin Badgers 2-0 (13)

10. Indiana Hoosiers 4-0 (10)

9. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (9)

8. BYU Cougars 8-0 (8)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 7-0 (7)

6. Texas A&M Aggies 5-1 (5)

5. Clemson Tigers 7-1 (4)

4. Florida Gators 5-1 (6)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0 (3)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (1)