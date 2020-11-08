AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 10

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 10 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 10 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Northwestern Wildcats 3-0 (NR)

24. Liberty Flames 7-0 (25)

23. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (24)

22. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (22)

21. North Carolina Tar Heels 5-2 (NR)

20. USC Trojans 1-0 (20)

19. Oklahoma Sooners 5-2 (19)

18. SMU Mustangs 7-1 (18)

17. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 (17)

16. Marshall Thundering Herd 6-0 (16)

15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 (15)

14. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 (14)

13. Oregon Ducks 1-0 (12)

12. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (10)

11. Indiana Hoosiers 3-0 (13)

10. Miami Hurricanes 6-1 (11)

9. Georgia Bulldogs 4-2 (5)

8. BYU Cougars 8-0 (9)

7. Texas A&M Aggies 5-1 (7)

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 6-0 (6)

5. Florida Gators 4-1 (8)

4. Clemson Tigers 7-1 (1)

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-0 (4)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0 (3)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (2)