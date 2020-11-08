AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 10

shares
By CollegeFootballNews.com |
November 7, 2020 10:52 pm
What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 10 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
This is the prediction of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 10 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Northwestern Wildcats 3-0 (NR)
24. Liberty Flames 7-0 (25)
23. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (24)
22. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (22)
21. North Carolina Tar Heels 5-2 (NR)
20. USC Trojans 1-0 (20)
19. Oklahoma Sooners 5-2 (19)
18. SMU Mustangs 7-1 (18)
17. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 (17)
16. Marshall Thundering Herd 6-0 (16)
15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 (15)
14. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 (14)
13. Oregon Ducks 1-0 (12)
12. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (10)
11. Indiana Hoosiers 3-0 (13)
10. Miami Hurricanes 6-1 (11)
9. Georgia Bulldogs 4-2 (5)
8. BYU Cougars 8-0 (9)
7. Texas A&M Aggies 5-1 (7)
6. Cincinnati Bearcats 6-0 (6)
5. Florida Gators 4-1 (8)
4. Clemson Tigers 7-1 (1)
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-0 (4)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0 (3)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (2)
