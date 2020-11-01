Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 9

Where do all the top teams rank in Week 9 of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?

Others Receiving Votes: Texas 115; Northwestern 112; Liberty 92; UL Lafayette 90; Kansas State 64; Utah 57; Penn State 56; Purdue 55; West Virginia 49; Virginia Tech 37; Appalachian State 32; Tulsa 29; Missouri 23; Boston College 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 13; Memphis 12; Wake Forest 11; Tennessee 11; Arizona State 11; Michigan State 9; California 9; South Carolina 8; Arkansas 8; Nevada 3; San Diego State 1; UCF 1

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

25. Michigan Wolverines 1-1 (14) 141

24. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1 (13) 192

23. Boise State Broncos 2-0 (NR) 204

22. Army Black Knights 6-1 (25) 208

21. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (NR) 246

20. USC Trojans 0-0 (20) 365

19. Oklahoma Sooners 4-2 (24) 413

18. SMU Mustangs 6-1 (23) 421

17. Iowa State Cyclones 4-2 (22) 433

16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 (21) 464

15. Marshall Thundering Herd 5-0 (18) 473

14. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (15) 725

13. Indiana Hoosiers 2-0 (19) 730

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-1 (6) 783

11. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (11) 908

10. Miami Hurricanes 5-1 (12) 964

9. BYU Cougars 6-0 (10) 1025

8. Florida Gators 3-1 (9) 1101

7. Texas A&M Aggies 4-1 (8) 1154

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 5-0 (7) 1157

5. Georgia Bulldogs 4-1 (5) 1304

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-0 (4) 1358

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 (3) 1407 (2 1st place votes)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (2) 1503 (17 1st place votes)

1. Clemson Tigers 7-0 (1) 1526 (43 1st place votes)

