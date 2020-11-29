Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 13

Where do all the top teams rank in Week 13 of the Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?

Others Receiving Votes:Auburn 75; North Carolina 68; Missouri 43; Texas 40; NC State 40; Appalachian State 33; Buffalo 29; Colorado 27; San Jose State 19; Memphis 17; Boise State 15; Nevada 14; Boston College 10; Army 6; Mississippi 3; West Virginia 2; Florida Atlantic 1; UCF 1

Last week’s ranking in parentheses

25. Liberty Flames 9-1 (NR) 87

24. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-2 (NR) 125

23. Washington Huskies 3-0 (NR) 186

22. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (25) 228

21. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-1 (24) 293

20. Oregon Ducks 3-1 (11) 343

19. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (20) 459

18. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2 (22) 469

17. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (13) 535

16. USC Trojans 3-0 (18) 581

15. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (16) 615

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9-0 (17) 625

13. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2 (14) 816

12. Iowa State Cyclones 7-2 (15) 855

11. Indiana Hoosiers 5-1 (12) 934

10. Georgia Bulldogs 6-2 (10) 972

9. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (9) 1026

8. BYU Cougars 8-0 (8) 1073

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7) 1177

6. Texas A&M Aggies 6-1 (6) 1254

5. Florida Gators 7-1 (5) 1255

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 (3) 1382 (1 1st place vote)

3. Clemson Tigers 8-1 (4) 1391

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-0 (2) 1479 (2 1st place votes)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-0 (1) 1547 (59 1st place votes)

