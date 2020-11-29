Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 13

Where do all the top teams rank in Week 13 of the Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?
Others Receiving Votes:Auburn 75; North Carolina 68; Missouri 43; Texas 40; NC State 40; Appalachian State 33; Buffalo 29; Colorado 27; San Jose State 19; Memphis 17; Boise State 15; Nevada 14; Boston College 10; Army 6; Mississippi 3; West Virginia 2; Florida Atlantic 1; UCF 1
Last week’s ranking in parentheses
25. Liberty Flames 9-1 (NR) 87
24. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-2 (NR) 125
23. Washington Huskies 3-0 (NR) 186
22. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (25) 228
21. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-1 (24) 293
20. Oregon Ducks 3-1 (11) 343
19. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (20) 459
18. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2 (22) 469
17. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (13) 535
16. USC Trojans 3-0 (18) 581
15. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (16) 615
14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9-0 (17) 625
13. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2 (14) 816
12. Iowa State Cyclones 7-2 (15) 855
11. Indiana Hoosiers 5-1 (12) 934
