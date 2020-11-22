Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 12

Where do all the top teams rank in Week 12 of the Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?

Others Receiving Votes: Nevada 39; Liberty 27; Missouri 24; Washington 17; San Jose State 13; Maryland 13; NC State 12; Boston College 12; Boise State 11; Southern Methodist 10; Memphis 9; Army 6; Appalachian State 6; Louisiana State 3; Purdue 2; Iowa 1

Last week’s ranking in parentheses

25. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (NR) 120

24. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (25) 165

23. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2 (24) 205

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-2 (14) 299

21. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (23) 306

20. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (12) 409

19. Auburn Tigers 5-2 (21) 427

18. USC Trojans 3-0 (19) 508

17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-0 (18) 530

16. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (15) 563

15. Iowa State Cyclones 6-2 (16) 685

14. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2 (17) 756

13. Northwestern Wildcats 4-0 (20) 813

12. Indiana Hoosiers 4-1 (10) 821

11. Oregon Ducks 4-0 (13) 876

10. Georgia Bulldogs 5-2 (11) 897

9. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (9) 1005

8. BYU Cougars 8-0 (8) 1103

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7) 1166

6. Texas A&M Aggies 5-1 (6) 1241

5. Florida Gators 6-1 (5) 1256

4. Clemson Tigers 7-1 (4) 1353

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 (3) 1425 (1 1st place vote)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-0 (2) 1469 (2 1st place votes)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0 (1) 1547 (59 1st place votes)

