Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 12

Where do all the top teams rank in Week 12 of the Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?
Others Receiving Votes: Nevada 39; Liberty 27; Missouri 24; Washington 17; San Jose State 13; Maryland 13; NC State 12; Boston College 12; Boise State 11; Southern Methodist 10; Memphis 9; Army 6; Appalachian State 6; Louisiana State 3; Purdue 2; Iowa 1
Last week’s ranking in parentheses
25. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (NR) 120
24. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (25) 165
23. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2 (24) 205
22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-2 (14) 299
21. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (23) 306
20. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (12) 409
19. Auburn Tigers 5-2 (21) 427
18. USC Trojans 3-0 (19) 508
17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-0 (18) 530
16. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (15) 563
15. Iowa State Cyclones 6-2 (16) 685
14. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2 (17) 756
13. Northwestern Wildcats 4-0 (20) 813
12. Indiana Hoosiers 4-1 (10) 821
11. Oregon Ducks 4-0 (13) 876
