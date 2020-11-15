Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 11

Where do all the top teams rank in Week 11 of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?
Others Receiving Votes: Tulsa 67; Utah 35; Southern Methodist 28; Appalachian State 24; Purdue 22; Missouri 19; Kentucky 19; Arkansas 13; Nevada 12; San Jose State 11; Boise State 11; Army 11; Memphis 10; Maryland 10; Boston College 10; Tennessee 6; Washington 4; Kansas State 3; Colorado 3.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses
25. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (NR) 137
24. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2 (NR) 153
23. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (24) 219
22. Liberty Flames 8-0 (22) 305
21. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (21) 317
20. Northwestern Wildcats 3-0 (23) 362
19. USC Trojans 2-0 (20) 384
18. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-0 (17) 485
17. Oklahoma Sooners 5-2 (18) 492
16. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 (16) 543
15. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (15) 572
14. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 (13) 790
13. Oregon Ducks 3-0 (13) 849
12. Wisconsin Badgers 2-0 (14) 853
11. Georgia Bulldogs 4-2 (11) 879
