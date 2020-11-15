Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 11

Where do all the top teams rank in Week 11 of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?

Others Receiving Votes: Tulsa 67; Utah 35; Southern Methodist 28; Appalachian State 24; Purdue 22; Missouri 19; Kentucky 19; Arkansas 13; Nevada 12; San Jose State 11; Boise State 11; Army 11; Memphis 10; Maryland 10; Boston College 10; Tennessee 6; Washington 4; Kansas State 3; Colorado 3.

Last week’s ranking in parentheses

25. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (NR) 137

24. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2 (NR) 153

23. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (24) 219

22. Liberty Flames 8-0 (22) 305

21. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (21) 317

20. Northwestern Wildcats 3-0 (23) 362

19. USC Trojans 2-0 (20) 384

18. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-0 (17) 485

17. Oklahoma Sooners 5-2 (18) 492

16. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 (16) 543

15. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (15) 572

14. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 (13) 790

13. Oregon Ducks 3-0 (13) 849

12. Wisconsin Badgers 2-0 (14) 853

11. Georgia Bulldogs 4-2 (11) 879

10. Indiana Hoosiers 4-0 (10) 983

9. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (9) 987

8. BYU Cougars 7-0 (8) 1100

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 7-0 (7) 1168

6. Texas A&M Aggies 5-1 (6) 1230

5. Florida Gators 5-1 (5) 1232

4. Clemson Tigers 7-1 (4) 1349

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0 (3) 1430 (2 1st place votes)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-0 (2) 1467 (3 1st place votes)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (1) 1545 (57 1st place votes)

