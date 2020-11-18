Alabama vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Kentucky prediction and game preview.

Alabama vs Kentucky Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Network: SEC Network

Alabama (6-0) vs Kentucky (2-4) Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

This might not be the year Kentucky was hoping for with just two wins and a whole lot of good battles in close losses, but it’s not playing all that poorly, at least when it comes to its style.

This is never going to be the team that gets into firefights – unless it’s against Ole Miss, but that goes for everyone.

The offensive line doesn’t allow a whole lot of plays behind the line, the defense is great at taking the ball away, and it’s a rock in the red zone thanks to a secondary that’s able to keep the big plays to a minimum.

As always, Kentucky has a way of grinding things down to a dead stop. It got into a wee bit of a shootout in the win over Vanderbilt, but if it can get a ten point lead, that’s – it’s really not a cliché here – like a three touchdown team for almost anyone else.

However …

Why Alabama Will Win

Get a ten point lead on Kentucky, and it’s like getting a three touchdown lead on anyone else. The offensive pop just isn’t there.

The Wildcats haven’t faced all that many high-powered passing games, but they’ve still been hit for well over 200 yards by everyone but Georgia and Tennessee.

You can’t grind things down against this Bama team, and if you can, it’ll come up with a scoring drive in four plays and 90 seconds while you’re dinking around trying to go on a march.

Mac Jones might not be putting up Kyle Trask-like numbers, but he’s been brilliant, he’s got the weapons around him, and Kentucky can’t keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

We’re dealing with forces beyond ourselves.

Does Alabama own this series? Kentucky won in 1997, pulled off a victory in 1922, and managed a tie in 1939 – and that’s it.

37-2-1 with nine wins in a row. Make it ten.

As always, Alabama will get up fast, have this thing won after the first quarter, and will gear down and look to work on the defense and other parts the rest of the way. Kentucky’s defense, though, won’t let this get too ridiculous.

Again, the scores when it comes to Kentucky are all relative. Even if the final score doesn’t have a bazillion combined points, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a strong performance by the winner.

Alabama vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Alabama 41, Kentucky 17

Alabama -31, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

