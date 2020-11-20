Air Force vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview

Air Force vs New Mexico prediction and game preview.

Air Force vs New Mexico Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 20

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Falcon Stadium, USAF Academy, CO

Network: FS1

Air Force (1-2) vs New Mexico (0-3) Game Preview

Why New Mexico Will Win

There’s a passing game at New Mexico now.

Having a healthy Tevaka Tuioti at quarterback is a big part of it, the new coaching staff has something to do with it, and things are clicking with 200-plus yards in all three games. The Lobos came up with just five 200-yard days all of last year and four in 2018.

The Air Force defense has been okay, but it had a rough time in key moments against the San Jose State and Boise State passing games – New Mexico will keep the the pressure on through the air.

New Mexico’s defense has a big, big problem against good passing teams, and its’ been strong against the run, having yet to allow 100 yards in any game, but …

Why Air Force Will Win

The stats don’t tell the story for the New Mexico defense. The front doesn’t generate a lick of pressure or plays in the backfield, and the reason for the great numbers against the run are because everyone spent so much time throwing the ball.

No one has committed to the ground game yet. Granted, no one has averaged more than 3.5 yards per carry, but no one has run it more than 28 times. Air Force is about to run it about 50 times.

The Falcon defense ran into a rough day against Boise State, but it hasn’t been all that bad so far. It should be able to force New Mexico into a whole slew of third and long situations, and the offense should control the clock.

What’s Going To Happen

New Mexico is going to continue to be decent offensively to make a push, do a lot of things right offensively, and … lose.

Air Force will be the first team that hammers the Lobo defensive front, but QB Haaziq Daniels has a shoulder injury and needs to hold up, and Warren Bryan will likely see time.

It’ll be a grind for a Falcon O that will stall too often, but it will come through with a late scoring drive – helped by a Lobo turnovers – to survive.

Air Force vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

Air Force 27, New Mexico 23

Air Force -7.5 o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

