ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 54-17, ATS: 41-23, Point Total: 32-31
Friday, November 27
Notre Dame at North Carolina
3:30 ABC
Line: Notre Dame -4.5, o/u: 66
Saturday, November 28
NC State at Syracuse
12:00 ACC Network
Line: NC State -14.5, o/u: 52
Pitt at Clemson
3:30 ESPN
Line: Clemson -24, o/u: 55
Louisville at Boston College
4:00 ACC Network
Line: Boston College -1, o/u: 55
Duke at Georgia Tech
7:00 ESPN3
Line: PICK, o/u: 58
Virginia at Florida State
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia -9.5, o/u: 59.5