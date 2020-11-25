ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

ACC

By November 25, 2020 1:01 am

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 54-17, ATS: 41-23, Point Total: 32-31

Friday, November 27

Notre Dame at North Carolina

3:30 ABC
Line: Notre Dame -4.5, o/u: 66

Saturday, November 28

NC State at Syracuse

12:00 ACC Network
Line: NC State -14.5, o/u: 52

Pitt at Clemson

3:30 ESPN
Line: Clemson -24, o/u: 55

Louisville at Boston College

4:00 ACC Network
Line: Boston College -1, o/u: 55

Duke at Georgia Tech

7:00 ESPN3
Line: PICK, o/u: 58

Virginia at Florida State

8:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia -9.5, o/u: 59.5

