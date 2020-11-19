ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Fearless Predictions

By November 19, 2020 1:22 am

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 50-17, ATS: 39-22, Point Total: 31-29

Friday, November 20

Syracuse at Louisville

7:00 ESPN
Line: Louisville -18, o/u: 56.5

Saturday, November 21

Clemson at Florida State

12:00 ABC
Line: Clemson -35, o/u: 63

Virginia Tech at Pitt

4:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -3.5, o/u: 55

Abilene Christian at Virginia

4:00 ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Liberty at NC State

7:30 ESPN3
Line: NC State -3.5, o/u: 67

Georgia Tech at Miami

Postponed

Wake Forest at Duke

Postponed

