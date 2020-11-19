ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 50-17, ATS: 39-22, Point Total: 31-29
Friday, November 20
Syracuse at Louisville
7:00 ESPN
Line: Louisville -18, o/u: 56.5
Saturday, November 21
Clemson at Florida State
12:00 ABC
Line: Clemson -35, o/u: 63
Virginia Tech at Pitt
4:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -3.5, o/u: 55
Abilene Christian at Virginia
4:00 ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Liberty at NC State
7:30 ESPN3
Line: NC State -3.5, o/u: 67
Georgia Tech at Miami
Postponed
Wake Forest at Duke
Postponed