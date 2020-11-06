ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 42-14, ATS: 34-16, Point Total: 26-23
Friday, November 6
Miami at NC State
7:30 ESPN
Line: Miami -5.5, o/u: 52
Saturday, November 7
Liberty at Virginia Tech
12:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -14.5, o/u: 67.5
North Carolina at Duke
12:00 ESPN2
Line: North Carolina -11.5, o/u: 63
Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend.
Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!
Boston College at Syracuse
2:00 ESPN3
Line: Boston College -14, o/u: 52.5
Pitt at Florida State
4:00 ACC Network
Line: Florida State -2, o/u: 51.5
Clemson at Notre Dame
7:30 NBC
Line: Clemson -5.5, o/u: 52
Louisville at Virginia
Cancelled