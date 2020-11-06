ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 42-14, ATS: 34-16, Point Total: 26-23

Friday, November 6

7:30 ESPN

Line: Miami -5.5, o/u: 52

Saturday, November 7

12:00 ACC Network

Line: Virginia Tech -14.5, o/u: 67.5

12:00 ESPN2

Line: North Carolina -11.5, o/u: 63

2:00 ESPN3

Line: Boston College -14, o/u: 52.5

4:00 ACC Network

Line: Florida State -2, o/u: 51.5

7:30 NBC

Line: Clemson -5.5, o/u: 52

Louisville at Virginia

Cancelled