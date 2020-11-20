AAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Bob Meyer-USA TODAY Sports

American Athletic

By November 19, 2020 11:28 pm

AAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 35-10, ATS: 28-14, Point Total: 18-24-1

Thursday, November 19

Tulane at Tulsa

Line: Tulsa -6.5, o/u: 53.5
Prediction: Tulsa 34, Tulane 30
Final Score: Tulsa 30, Tulane 24 2OT

Saturday, November 21

East Carolina at Temple

12:00 ESPN+
Line: East Carolina -3.5, o/u: 57.5

Stephen F. Austin at Memphis

12:00 ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Cincinnati at UCF

3:30 ESPN
Line: Cincinnati -5.5, o/u: 63.5

Houston at SMU

Canceled

Navy at USF

Canceled

