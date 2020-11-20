AAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

AAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 35-10, ATS: 28-14, Point Total: 18-24-1
Thursday, November 19
Tulane at Tulsa
Line: Tulsa -6.5, o/u: 53.5
Prediction: Tulsa 34, Tulane 30
Final Score: Tulsa 30, Tulane 24 2OT
WE HAVE NO WORDS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CW5xPzwM6Q
— American Football (@American_FB) November 20, 2020
Saturday, November 21
East Carolina at Temple
12:00 ESPN+
Line: East Carolina -3.5, o/u: 57.5
Stephen F. Austin at Memphis
12:00 ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Cincinnati at UCF
3:30 ESPN
Line: Cincinnati -5.5, o/u: 63.5
Houston at SMU
Canceled
Navy at USF
Canceled