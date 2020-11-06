AAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

American Athletic

AAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

By November 6, 2020 4:12 am

American Athletic Conference college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 27-9, ATS: 21-12, Point Total: 16-17-1

– Bet on AAC football at BetMGM

SMU at Temple

12:00 ESPN+
Line: SMU -13.5, o/u: 64.5

USF at Memphis

12:00 ESPN+
Line: Memphis -18, o/u: 64.5

Tulane at East Carolina

12:00 ESPN+
Line: Tulane -5, o/u: 60.5

Houston at Cincinnati

3:30 ESPN
Line: Cincinnati -13.5, o/u: 54.5

Tulsa at Navy

Cancelled

