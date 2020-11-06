AAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

American Athletic Conference college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 27-9, ATS: 21-12, Point Total: 16-17-1
– Bet on AAC football at BetMGM
SMU at Temple
12:00 ESPN+
Line: SMU -13.5, o/u: 64.5
USF at Memphis
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Memphis -18, o/u: 64.5
Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend.
Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!
Tulane at East Carolina
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Tulane -5, o/u: 60.5
– Bet on SEC football at BetMGM
Houston at Cincinnati
3:30 ESPN
Line: Cincinnati -13.5, o/u: 54.5
Tulsa at Navy
Cancelled