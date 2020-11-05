5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 9

What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 9? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 9 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

Diving into the NFL world, the five lines that appear to be a wee bit favorable are …

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

LINE: PICK

ATS PICK: Las Vegas

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Are you a winner, or are you a loser?

Sorry, that’s lame, but without putting too fine a point on it, some teams just win, and some teams just lose.

Sorry, that’s even worse. Let me try again – the LA Chargers have a bad habit of not knowing how to win.

They’re terrific. Justin Herbert is a budding superstar franchise quarterback, the offense is humming, the defense hasn’t been that bad, and …

This team loses.

Whether it’s the two overtime defeats to Kansas City and New Orleans, or the four giveaways to give up a loss to Carolina, or not being able to hang on against Tampa Bay and then last week to Denver, this team has a whole lot to negative momentum going its way.

Enough gut feeling – why is Las Vegas going to win this even game? The running attack finally showed up like it’s supposed to last week against Cleveland, the team seems to have found something physical up front, and the 32nd-ranked run defense shouldn’t be hit that hard by a Charger ground game that’s great at yards and bad at finishing.

The team is bad at finishing.

