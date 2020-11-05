5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 12

What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 12? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 12 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 12 NFL Predictions, Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– CFN Expert Picks: NFL

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

LINE: New York Giants -6

ATS PICK: New York Giants

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

And with this, we begin this week’s theme of taking EVERYONE – or, almost everyone – who’s going against a bad quarterback situation.

Of course it doesn’t always work perfectly – Carolina embarrassed us last week with the shut out win over Detroit even with PJ Walker at the helm – but if you’re trying to figure out the easiest variable to pick against, it’s obvious to go against the QBs.

However, it’s the New York Giants.

They’ve won their last two games, and the defense has been terrific, but how go do you feel giving away six points to anyone with an offense that’s going to sputter and struggle to get to 24 points?

The Giants are coming off a bye week, the Bengals have to move on from Joe Burrow with either Ryan Finley or Brandon Allen giving it a go – likely Allen – and that’s a problem considering the O is last in the NFL in rushing yards per attempt and aren’t going to hit 100 yards on the ground.

– Week 12 NFL Predictions, Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

NEXT: New Orleans at Denver