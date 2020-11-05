5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 11

What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 11? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 11 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 11 NFL Predictions, Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– CFN Expert Picks: NFL

Diving into the NFL world, the five lines that appear to be a wee bit favorable are (after going 4-1 last week) …

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

LINE: Kansas City -8

ATS PICK: Las Vegas

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

It’s never a good thing to assume that one team has another team’s number – or that the concept translates to another matchup – but there’s something very New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay about this.

New Orleans was able to stuff the Bucs in the season opener, and then things got even uglier in the big rematch. The Saints just seemed to have the right mix and the right plan for Tom Brady and the bunch.

Does Las Vegas have Kansas City figured out?

The Raiders were able to run, pound, and grind their way to a 40-32 win in Week 5, coming up with 144 rushing yards to go along with a massive 346-yard day from Derek Carr. The defense didn’t have the Chiefs figured out, but the offense dictated the action.

Now the Raiders are running even better than they did earlier in the year – with their three best efforts of the season right in a row, including two 200-yard days – as the team is getting more physical and more successful.

Kansas City has a mediocre run D, but teams tend to abandon the ground game after getting down so quickly. Las Vegas – especially after fighting through a few issues with COVID – isn’t going to get too funky here.

Of course it’s not fun – and sort of crazy – to ever pick against the Chiefs, but Vegas could win this outright and it’s getting eight at home.

– Week 11 NFL Predictions, Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

NEXT: Miami at Denver