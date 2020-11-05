5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 10

5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 10

5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 10

By November 14, 2020 8:46 pm

By |

What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 10? Here you go. Enjoy.

Diving into the NFL world, the five lines that appear to be a wee bit favorable are …

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

5. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

LINE: Pittsburgh -7.5
ATS PICK: Cincinnati
I know, I know. Pick against the Pittsburgh Steelers in any way at your own peril.

The Steelers are 8-0, finding ways to win in dominant fashion, in a few gut-check games, and once in a while there’s been a clunker that went the right way, like last week’s 24-19 fight against a depleted Dallas.

Cincinnati is just 2-5-1, but it’s been able to find ways to come back time and again to break the hearts of investors everywhere to make games relatively close – only one of the five losses was by more than five points.

Pittsburgh will win, but that hook of the extra half a point should be a problem. This is a Cincinnati team coming off a bye week – and with the passing ability to hit the okay Steeler secondary late to come up with a few late yards and points. Joe Burrow has become a master at that.

The Bengals are rested, and the Steelers are coming off three straight road games and with a trip to Jacksonville to follow.

