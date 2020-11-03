3 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 13 FRIDAY

There aren’t as many games as we were hoping for on Black Friday, but there are a whole lot to make it a fun day. What are the 3 best college football predictions against the spread for Friday?

Results So Far ATS: 63-50

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

LINE: Wyoming -16.5

ATS PICK: UNLV

UNLV is 0-4, losing every game by double digits.

It started out the season not being able to do much of anything right against San Diego State, it got bombed on by a Nevada team that’s still unbeaten, it got run over by Fresno State, and it struggled against San Jose State.

However, outside of an ugly first half against San Diego State, the Rebels have been able to avoid total annihilation. It also makes a difference that three of the four games – leave Fresno State aside for the moment – were against some of the Mountain West’s best teams.

And that’s what you’re asking for here – avoiding total annihilation at home.

The Rebels aren’t doing a whole lot of things right, but they’re managing to run well at times, they control the clock a bit, and there’s just enough of a pass rush to make a difference.

Wyoming was able to rip up Hawaii when the team from Honolulu had to play in 25ish degrees in Laramie at the end of October, and it lost its two road games against Nevada and Colorado State.

Weather won’t be an issue in UNLV’s new house, and there should be just enough offense to not end up getting rolled by 17. You’ll have to sweat it out – Wyoming will win – but the number is just a wee bit too much.

