10 Best College Football Predictions: Point Total Picks. WKU, The Patron Saint of Unders

What ten games appear to be the best bets and the best point total picks going into Week 12? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 12 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 12 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

– Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

– Top 10 Predictions Against The Spread

Week 12 Game Previews, Predictions

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

Point Total: 52

PICK: Under

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Let’s start out a fun week full of interesting – and potentially historic – point total predictions with a super-boring under.

Southern Miss has stopped bothering to score. It up up six against Rice, seven against WKU – oh yes, we will get to the Hilltoppers momentarily – and struggled in a 24-13 win over North Alabama. UTSA hung 52 on UTEP last week, but it struggled to get past 20 in four of its previous five games, and even then the explosion came in a 27-26 win over Louisiana Tech.

Point Total: 40

PICK: Over

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

If someone gives you a point total of 40 you need to go with the over on principle alone.

Of course, the danger with these two running teams is the world’s fastest game – the clock will never, ever stop.

Before last week’s 40-38 win over Texas State, Georgia Southern played three straight games that didn’t get to 40, and Army has been known to play a game or two that didn’t get out of the 30s – including a 14-9 win over The Citadel.

But it’s a point total of 40. You have to go over. You just do. (These two will each get to 20.)

Point Total: 44

PICK: Over

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

What’s the first rule of this piece? If one side has an honest shot of handling the point total all by itself, then you know what to do.

Wisconsin hung up 45 on Illinois and 49 on Michigan. Is it going to score 44 on Northwestern? No way … but it wouldn’t be crazy

The worry here is a Badger defense that could shut down Northwestern to a dead stop – and vice versa – or if the game bogs down into a time of possession-fest with each offense struggling to get to 20.

The more likely scenario is that one side gets to 27ish, the other gets 17ish, and it slips on past a WAY low total considering Wisconsin’s potential to keep the momentum going.

Point Total: 64

PICK: Over

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

What’s the second rule of this piece? IF ONE SIDE HAS AN HONEST SHOT OF HANDLING THE POINT TOTAL ALL BY ITSELF, then you know what to do.

Florida State is an absolute mess right now. The offense isn’t scoring, but even when it sputtered over the last few weeks it was able to get to 16 against Louisville and scored 17 on Pitt. Clemson’s D is still a bit banged up, and the only time it allowed fewer than 17 so far was against Wake Forest and The Citadel in the first two weeks, and in the 73-7 win over Georgia Tech.

Trevor Lawrence is back, and all you might need to get that 64 is for Clemson to push a get to around 48 – that’s hardly a heavy lift. It’s not going to score 64, but …

Point Total: 54

PICK: Over

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

This is sort of an odd point total that feels like more of a true guess than anything else.

For all of Pitt’s greatness at getting into the backfield, the D gives up plenty of points – 30 or more in four straight games before getting the Florida State free space last week.

Virginia Tech is giving up points, too, struggling against Louisville and Liberty before tightening up against Miami.

54 isn’t a lot to ask for. You’re worried that one of these defenses plays up to what it should be and pitches a gem, but expect each offense to get into the high 20s.

NEXT: Top 5 Picks Point Totals, Week 12