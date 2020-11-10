10 Best College Football Predictions: Point Total Picks Week 11

What ten games appear to be the best bets and the best point total picks going into Week 11? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 11 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 11 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– 10 Best Picks Against The Spread

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

– Week 10 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

Week 11 Game Previews, Predictions

ACC | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | MAC | M-West

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

Point Total: 42

PICK: Under

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Of course it goes against every fiber of your being to go under on a 42 point total, but there’s a chance this is ridiculously high.

Georgia 14, Kentucky 3. Missouri 20, Missouri 10. Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 2. Kentucky 34, Tennessee 7. The Wildcat defense keeps every came low, and its games are always low-scoring, slow-tempo-fests.

Vanderbilt will be happy to help, scoring 17 or fewer in four of the five games, and just 21 in the other game. UK has the SEC’s No. 1 scoring D, Vandy is last in scoring O – the two teams combine to average 37 points per game.

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend.

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

Point Total: 52

PICK: Over

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

It hasn’t always been easy, and the defense have helped the cause with a slew of takeaways and other key plays, but Indiana is scoring.

It averages 37 points per game and has been rock-steady at that, scoring 36-37-38. Michigan State has the passing game to hang up enough points to at least keep the pressure on.

The Spartans had a bad day against Iowa, but before that it scored 27 in its previous two games. That’s more like the offense than the clunker in Iowa City.

Really? The point total is this is the same as …

Point Total: 52

PICK: Under

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Is this the game Illinois starts to score?

The defense hasn’t been anything special, but Rutgers doesn’t have an offense. Don’t get caught up in the point total – even though that’s what you have to do here – the big yards and scoring drives aren’t going to happen.

Illinois has scored a total of 45 points in three games, and it’s not going to hang up the 40ish points Rutgers is allowing per game. This will hardly be scintillating, but don’t expect anything wild and crazy. Be stunned if both teams aren’t at 25 or fewer.

Point Total: 45

PICK: Under

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

You’re not going to take the under, and it’s okay.

It’s a Big 12 game, and both teams have enough scoring pop to make this interesting, but it’s more likely to be a defensive slugfest than a high-powered shootout.

West Virginia has the Big 12’s No. 1 defense in yards and is No. 2 in scoring D, allowing 17 points or fewer in three of the last four games and 27 points or fewer in every game but the 34-27 loss to Texas Tech.

TCU has been into a few big offensive games lately, and it put up 33 points or more in four of the six games, but expect it to be closer to the 20s against this Mountaineer D.

Point Total: 55.5

PICK: Over

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

As always, when it comes to the over, we always love the potential of a team to take care of most of the point total all by itself.

Marshall isn’t going to score 56 points, and there’s reason for concern considering its defense is good enough to stop Middle Tennessee cold, but the 55.5 isn’t that much to ask for. The Herd should get close to 40 against a porous Blue Raider defense, and the D will give up a few points.

Middle Tennessee has scored 31 or more in four of the last five games – it’ll get to around 17.

NEXT: Top 5 Picks Point Totals, Week 11