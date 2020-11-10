10 Best College Football Predictions: Point Total Picks Week 10

What ten games appear to be the best bets and the best point total picks going into Week 10? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 10 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

Week 10 Game Previews, Predictions

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

Point Total: 64.5

PICK: Under

Three parts to this to make the under happen.

1) Ohio State’s defense let up just a wee bit in last week’s 38-25 win over Penn State. It’s going to have no problem against a Rutgers team that scored a bit in the first two weeks, but the yards aren’t there.

2) OSU head coach Ryan Day felt bad after his team scored a late touchdown against Nebraska and apologized to Scott Frost. He’s not going to run up the score on Greg Schiano.

3) The Rutgers D is just good enough to come up with a few takeaways to keep Ohio State’s O from putting up astronomical numbers. However, the attack will be just fine. Remember, though, 48-14 is an under.

Point Total: 63.5

PICK: Over

Oklahoma 62, Texas Tech 28. That was last week.

You always like the over if one side can take care of most of the work by itself.

The Kansas defense hasn’t done much of anything, allowing 47 or more in four of the last five games and 107 combined in the last two games. The Sooners are still trying to get everything going with the O, and that should mean 50+ points against the Jayhawks.

Kansas will oblige with a courtesy score or two, but demand the Sooners score 64.

Point Total: 47.5

PICK: Over

This is mostly about Iowa State.

The Cyclone offense is getting a huge year out of RB Breece Hall, and QB Brock Purdy is overdue to light it up. Even with the inconsistencies, the Cyclones have scored 31 or more in four of the five Big 12 games it played in so far. Even the game when the O didn’t score much, it was a 24-21 loss to Oklahoma State.

Baylor has allowed 27 points in each of the last three Big 12 games, but can it score enough to get this thing to 48? It should hit around 24 against against an okay Cyclone D.

Point Total: 46.5

PICK: Over

Michigan State scored 27 in the opener against Rutgers and 27 again in last week’s stunner over Michigan. So start there and assume the Spartans will be around … 27. However, even though the points haven’t been gushing, the yards haven’t been bad. MSU will move the ball.

You’re a little concerned here that MSU’s defense isn’t bad – it stuffed Michigan and owned Rutgers, at least yardage-wise – and the two Iowa games went 24-20 and 21-20.

In Week 3, Iowa should be a bit sharper and score a bit more than 20. Yeah, you’ll have to sweat it out, but 46.5 isn’t asking for the world.

Point Total: 38.5

PICK: Over

If you read this once in a while, you know there’s a threshold when it comes to taking the over around the mid-70s – just don’t. Too many things have to go right for that to happen.

Don’t take unders in college football if they’re around the 30s. Even in a game with the most offensively-challenged teams, one could take care of it all by itself.

All of this pretentious hoo-ha flies in the face of WKU reality. Again, if you read this once in a while, you know that you always, always, always go under on a Hilltopper team that has zero interest in scoring.

WKU has failed to score more than 14 in any of its last four games, and hasn’t scored more than 24 in any of its last seven as a program.

Florida Atlantic isn’t burning it up, either – all three of its games so far failed to get to 40. However, it scored 24 against UTSA and 21 against Charlotte.

It’s just a sad little 38.5 total. Make it feel better and take the over.

NEXT: Top 5 Picks Point Totals, Week 10