10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 13

What ten college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 13? Here you go. Enjoy.

Results So Far ATS: 63-50

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

LINE: TCU -24

ATS PICK: TCU

Sometimes you don’t ask questions, and you keep going with something good until it stops.

Every time this year you think Kansas is overdue for one of its out-of-the-blue big performances, it gets rocked yet again. The 15-point loss to Coastal Carolina was a relative squeaker, and the closest KU has come in Big 12 play was a 38-17 loss at West Virginia.

It’s a home game, the Jayhawks haven’t played in weeks, and TCU isn’t exactly the most explosive of teams. In many ways the -24 doesn’t make sense, but Kansas can’t get the offense going at all, the lines are a disaster, and TCU has a good enough pass rush and is great on third downs. …

Again, sometimes, you don’t ask questions.

LINE: Miami University -14

ATS PICK: Miami University

The line is way, way, way too low because Miami hasn’t played for a while, and when it did, it was blasted 42-10 by Buffalo, and because Akron is at home.

Even when the Zips played as well as they can, they still lost to Ohio 24-10, and those 14 points are what you’re giving away.

Akron has a bit of a running game, but Miami is a solid team that controls the tempo and should be able to rip through a D that gave up 58 to Western Michigan and 69 to Kent State. MU doesn’t have the same firepower, but a two touchdown win won’t be an issue.

LINE: Alabama -24.5

ATS PICK: Auburn

WARNING … I keep picking against Alabama, and I keep getting embarrassed.

I gave you the exact same warning last week before Bama whacked around Kentucky 63-3, and I also send up a flare before I picked Mississippi State to cover – it lost 41-0.

I don’t want to talk about the win over Tennessee.

So why do I keep picking against Bama? Because it’s one of those teams that gets out early, coasts, and then has the defense to give up points late. However, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky are bad. Auburn isn’t.

If you have visions of the 52-21 Crimson Tide win over the Tigers in 2018, then go for it – you’re probably right. However, Bo Nix and the passing game are finally starting to find something that seems to be working – even if they’re not that consistent – the O doesn’t turn the ball over, and pass defense is the second-best in the SEC, for whatever that’s worth this year.

It’s +24.5 in a rivalry game that’s seen its share of bizarre twists and turns. At some point, this picking against the Alabama slot machine is going to pay out.

LINE: Buffalo -7.5

ATS PICK: Buffalo

Three factors here. 1) Revenge. Kent State came up with a miraculous win last year to screw up Buffalo’s season. 2) Buffalo has more talent and it’s dominating everyone, and 3) it’s a schedule play.

UB rocking on the road against Northern Illinois and Bowling Green wasn’t that big a deal, but the 42-10 home win over Miami University was a thing. Kent State put up 62 on Bowling Green and 69 on Akron. That’s Bowling Green and Akron – Buffalo is the best team in the MAC.

See if you can get this at -7, but it’s fine with the hook.

LINE: Colorado -3

ATS PICK: Colorado

It’s been a tough ask so far for a team to pivot from a scheduled game, pick up the stuff, and go on the road to play a game with no prep time. It’s tough for the other side, too, but Arizona struggled in a 44-27 loss at Washington last week – that’s probably what it would’ve been, anyway – in a last-second arrangement, and Cal got blasted at UCLA when it had to change around its opening game.

It’s a good San Diego State team, but it lost two of its last three games without enough offense. It has to make the trip to Boulder – the weather won’t be that bad in the 40s – and Colorado has played well enough offensively over the first two games to get the win. The -3 is a guess by the investing public – that’s going to shoot up.

