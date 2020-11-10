10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 12

What ten college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 12? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 12 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

Results So Far ATS: 59-44

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

LINE: Cincinnati -5

ATS PICK: Cincinnati

It seems like this should be when Cincinnati gets tripped up, and UCF is certainly dangerous enough to go off and ruin the dream season at home, but this isn’t quite the UCF team of past years.

The offense has been awesome, and the defense hasn’t been totally miserable, but there’s been absolutely no blip in any way for the Bearcats. It’s not just the UC running game that’s dominating, it’s a defense that hasn’t allowed more than 17 points to anyone but Austin Peay in the opener.

If you really thing Cincinnati will win, the five points you’re giving away shouldn’t matter for a team that wins by an average of over 29 points per game.

LINE: Army -3

ATS PICK: Georgia Southern

Army always has a way of screwing up the best of ideas and analysis, but here it goes anyway …

Georgia Southern does what Army does in an apples to other apples sort of way, only a wee bit better against better competition.

Army lives on time of possession and ball control – and the Eagles do that better. Army is a runs the ball better than Georgia Southern, but not by much, and Georgia Southern a more effective passing game. The three points aren’t enough to matter – and the +135 on the money line isn’t enough to dive in – but Georgia Southern has been better against better competition than Army has.

LINE: Oregon -13.5

ATS PICK: Oregon

As always, begging forgiveness for using a devastating global pandemic to analyze football, especially when it involves college kids …

Oregon was a good call at just under two touchdowns before against UCLA, and now a whole slew of Bruins are questionable to doubtful for the game, including QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Meanwhile, as this is being written – stunningly – the line hasn’t budged. It should be at around -17.5 for the Ducks, but even then, that wouldn’t be bad.

LINE: Alabama -32

ATS PICK: Kentucky

Alabama is going to win. Kentucky doesn’t beat Alabama at football, and even in a “it’s 2020” sort of way, it’s not going to happen. UK doesn’t have the offense to keep up, and Bama has been consistently awesome at a whole other level. However, Kentucky has enough of a defense – to go along with the deliberate style – to keep the game from getting out of hand.

Blow off that UK just gave up 35 points to Vanderbilt – this will be one of those games that seems like it was even more of a blowout than it actually was.

LINE: Michigan -11.5

ATS PICK: Michigan

Michigan is a mess. It’s coming off a brutally embarrassing loss to Wisconsin, coming off a brutally embarrassing loss to Indiana, coming off a brutally embarrassing loss to Michigan State. This is a lost season, Jim Harbaugh is all but off to the New York Jets to be the Trevor Lawrence whisperer, and …

Rutgers still isn’t very good.

Rutgers is better, it’s more competitive, and it has the pass rush and the active defensive front to bother a Michigan backfield that’s been lost over the last three weeks. However, Rutgers lost at home to a bad Illinois team, hasn’t shown enough on offense, and … Michigan owes us for picking it here against IU and MSU.

