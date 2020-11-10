10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 11

What ten college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 11? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 11 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 11 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

– Week 10 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

Results So Far ATS: 52-41

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

Week 11 Game Previews, Predictions

ACC | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | MAC | M-West

LINE: WKU -8

ATS PICK: Southern Miss

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Start with this: WKU doesn’t score.

That’s been said several times in several ways over several articles over the the last year or so, but it remains true. The Hilltoppers haven’t scored more than 14 points in any of the last five games, and it’s not like every game has been against a killer defense.

Not scoring against BYU and Marshall is one thing, but a 13-10 win over Chattanooga and a 10-6 loss to Florida Atlantic were thrown in there. Southern Miss has been awful, and the defense is bad, and there hasn’t been enough scoring, and …

Until WKU can prove it can score, take the chance that it can’t win by more than eight.

Speaking of going with the flow until something changes …

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend.

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

LINE: Fresno State -10

ATS PICK: Utah State

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Don’t make this any harder than it has to be. Utah State just went through a coaching change – firing Gary Andersen – and hasn’t shown anything positive so far in an 0-3 start.

Again, don’t think, just throw. The Aggies lost by 29, 31, and 25 to Boise State, San Diego State and Nevada, respectively. The offense has been totally inept, and the defense was hammered hard on the ground by the Aztecs and through the air by Nevada.

Fresno State struggled out of the gate, but rolled by Colorado State by 21 and UNLV by 13. Until Utah State shows something different, assume it can’t lose on the road to a decent team by fewer than ten.

LINE: West Virginia -3

ATS PICK: West Virginia

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

West Virginia’s defense is really, really strong.

It’s fourth in the nation, No. 1 in the Big 12, and the team is fantastic at controlling the clock. Being at home seems to really, really matter, going 4-0 in Morgantown and 0-3 on the road. The Mountaineers haven’t been bad on the road, but the defense has been a rock at home.

It helps to get Eastern Kentucky, Baylor and Kansas in your house, but the win over Kansas State was dominant.

The problem? TCU is far better on the road, beating Texas and Baylor, and going 1-3 at home. However, like the Mountaineer defense in this to go along with another big day from QB Jarret Doege, who has thrown for 300 yards in four straight games.

LINE: USC -26

ATS PICK: Temple

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Temple has shown you absolutely nothing so far. The offense hasn’t been good enough, the defense has been a huge disappointment, and the team overall hasn’t been able to get anything going. Going to the Bounce House to deal with UCF isn’t any cure for playing poorly.

However, the Owls have enough of a passing game to at least put up 28 points or more on the board. UCF is an unstoppable offensive machine, but the defense has been a disaster far too often, and the team has yet to beat anyone by 26. Temple will lose in a blowout, but those are way too many points to give away.

LINE: USC -14.5

ATS PICK: Arizona

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

USC got the bad game out of the way – at least that should be the case. The Trojans weren’t bad against Arizona State in the miraculous 28-27 win. On the contrary, the secondary was terrific, and the offense was able to move late when absolutely needed in the comeback.

As is the case across college football this year, every team seems to need a week or so to get ready. Blame the early start, blame the opener, blame Arizona State being that good, but USC is better than it showed.

How much has Arizona improved after losing its last seven games? It hasn’t – at least in terms of defensive personnel – and it hasn’t had a chance to get a game under its belt. USC has won seven in a row in the series and nine of the last ten. The passing game is about to bomb away.

NEXT: Top 5 Picks Against The Spread, Week 11