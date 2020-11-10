10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 10

What ten college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 10? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 10 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 10 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 10 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

– Week 9 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

Results So Far ATS: 45-38

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

Week 10 Game Previews, Predictions

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

LINE: Florida State -2.5

ATS PICK: Pitt

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

This is all about the Pitt defensive front. It’s been a rough run for the Panthers over the last few games in blowout losses to Miami and Notre Dame, but Florida State isn’t in the same world as those two – coming off a 48-16 loss to Louisville – with an improved, but still shaky offensive line.

The Panther D line should live in the Seminole backfield, and all the O needs is for QB Joey Yellen to be merely okay. One note: check the last-second status of QB Kenny Pickett. He’s doubtful on a bum ankle, but there was some thought this week that he could go. If he’s playing, this becomes a pick game.

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend.

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

LINE: USC -11

ATS PICK: Arizona State

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

There are way too many funky parts to this game.

What have we learned about the bizarre 2020 college football season? You’re never crazy to assume super-crazy in the season-openers – we just don’t know what these teams are quite yet.

Arizona State should be good enough all around to at least provide a push, Herm Edwards’ Sun Devils is 1-1 against the Trojans and kept last year’s loss close, and there’s the 9:00 am start time and 4:30 wake-up call to get ready.

USC should win, but -11 is a bit much.

LINE: Minnesota -7

ATS PICK: Minnesota

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

You owe us, Gophers.

We went in so hard with you against Maryland last week, and it was going just fine until the O stopped scoring the D made the Terps look like Alabama.

The line started out at -9 and is down to -7 against an Illinois team that’s starting former fourth-string QB Coran Taylor and has been picked clean through the air in the first two games.

Minnesota has too many great parts to the passing game to not blow up. More than that, it’s too good to be 0-2, much less 0-3.

LINE: Georgia State -19

ATS PICK: Georgia State

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Georgia State just got whacked 51-0 by Coastal Carolina, but the offense was great in the first four games against better teams than ULM. Just about every team is better than ULM.

The Warhawks aren’t scoring enough with 17 points or fewer in every game but the 35-30 loss to Georgia Southern. They held the score relatively low in the 31-13 loss to Appalachian State, but they’re about to be in for a long day against a Panther team that should be a whole lot sharper.

LINE: Oklahoma -38

ATS PICK: Oklahoma

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

It’s policy here to never give up a ton of points to anyone – too many things can go wrong to get the number, and it’s always nice to walk into a stadium up, say, 38-0 – but Kansas keeps jumping over the bar again and again.

Iowa State put up 52 on the Jayhawks. Kansas State hung up 55, Oklahoma State 47, and a relatively punchless Baylor team scored 47.

Oklahoma is only getting 38? The Sooners put up 48 points against Texas Tech before halftime last week – they’re rolling now.

NEXT: Top 5 Picks Against The Spread, Week 10