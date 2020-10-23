Wyoming vs Nevada Prediction, Game Preview

Wyoming vs Nevada prediction and game preview.

Wyoming vs Nevada Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Wyoming (0-0) vs Nevada (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Wyoming Will Win

You sort of know what’s coming. Lather, rinse, repeat …

Play great defense, count on the running game, suffocate the opposing offensive game plan.

The Cowboys will start running and keep running with speed, experience, and power, starting with Xazavian Valladay working behind a line that was banged up last year but is now a whole lot better. The Cowboys, though, will try to win by setting the offense up with good field position from defensive stop after defensive stop.

The Nevada offensive line is experienced, but it wasn’t all that great last year and now has to deal with a terrific Cowboy defensive interior.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why Nevada Will Win

There won’t be a whole lot to worry about with the Wyoming passing game.

The ground attack will be okay, but the Cowboys don’t have the receivers to push a Nevada secondary that’s fine, but nothing special.

The Wolf Pack has a good young quarterback in Carson Strong and a good-looking 1-2 receiving punch in Elijah Cooks and Romeo Doubs. Wyoming doesn’t have the offense to pull away with this, but Nevada should have the passing game to strike quickly.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect Wyoming to change what works. It’ll run the ball, slow the game down, rely on the defense, and try to dominate on third downs. Nevada will have its offensive moments at home, but not enough of them.

The Cowboys will have to press a bit in the second half after the Wolf Pack come up with a few early scores after halftime, but they’ll own the clock and the tempo.

– College Football Predictions, Schedule, Week 8

Wyoming vs Nevada Prediction, Line

Wyoming 30, Nevada 17

Bet on Wyoming vs Nevada with BetMGM

Wyoming -4.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?