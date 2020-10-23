Wyoming vs Nevada Prediction, Game Preview

Wyoming vs Nevada prediction and game preview.
Wyoming vs Nevada Broadcast
Date: Saturday, October 24
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV
Network: CBS Sports Network
Wyoming (0-0) vs Nevada (0-0) Game Preview
Why Wyoming Will Win
You sort of know what’s coming. Lather, rinse, repeat …
Play great defense, count on the running game, suffocate the opposing offensive game plan.
The Cowboys will start running and keep running with speed, experience, and power, starting with Xazavian Valladay working behind a line that was banged up last year but is now a whole lot better. The Cowboys, though, will try to win by setting the offense up with good field position from defensive stop after defensive stop.
The Nevada offensive line is experienced, but it wasn’t all that great last year and now has to deal with a terrific Cowboy defensive interior.
Why Nevada Will Win
There won’t be a whole lot to worry about with the Wyoming passing game.
The ground attack will be okay, but the Cowboys don’t have the receivers to push a Nevada secondary that’s fine, but nothing special.
The Wolf Pack has a good young quarterback in Carson Strong and a good-looking 1-2 receiving punch in Elijah Cooks and Romeo Doubs. Wyoming doesn’t have the offense to pull away with this, but Nevada should have the passing game to strike quickly.
What’s Going To Happen
Don’t expect Wyoming to change what works. It’ll run the ball, slow the game down, rely on the defense, and try to dominate on third downs. Nevada will have its offensive moments at home, but not enough of them.
The Cowboys will have to press a bit in the second half after the Wolf Pack come up with a few early scores after halftime, but they’ll own the clock and the tempo.
Wyoming vs Nevada Prediction, Line
Wyoming 30, Nevada 17
Wyoming -4.5, o/u: 51
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
