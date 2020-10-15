WKU vs UAB Prediction, Game Preview

WKU vs UAB prediction and game preview.

WKU vs UAB Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Network: Stadium

WKU (1-3) vs UAB (3-1) Game Preview

Why WKU Will Win

The defense continues to fight the good fight.

It’s not getting a whole lot of help from the offensive side, but it’s doing a decent job against the run – only with one meltdown against Liberty – and Louisville has the only offense that’s been able to throw well.

UAB is having a few problems with turnovers – giving the ball aways three times against Central Arkansas and four times against UTSA – and it can’t give the Hilltoppers any easy chances, but …

Why UAB Will Win

WKU’s defense isn’t taking the ball away.

It came up with two takeaways against Louisville, and that’s been it. Three games since, no takeaways.

The bigger problem is an offense that’s doing an okay job of coming up with yards, but it still can’t score. With the 38-14 loss to Marshall, the Hilltoppers have yet to score more than 24 points this year and, as a program, hasn’t pushed past 30 points in 30 of its last 34 games.

UAB averages 30.5 points per game.

What’s Going To Happen

UAB hasn’t been consistent, but the offense is balanced enough to keep things moving on a WKU defense that’s not able to generate enough production give the O easy points. The Hilltoppers are good enough to keep the score from getting out of hand, but the offense won’t be able to come through in the second half.

WKU vs UAB Prediction, Line

UAB 27, WKU 20

UAB -13.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

