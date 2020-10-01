WKU vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

WKU vs Middle Tennessee prediction and game preview.

WKU vs Middle Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 5 ET

Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

WKU (0-2) vs Middle Tennessee (0-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why WKU Will Win

Tyrrell Pigrome has been good.

The former Maryland quarterback stepped into the WKU offense and leads the team in rushing, hasn’t thrown a pick yet, and has been the playmaker for an offense that’s still not as productive as it needs to be, but isn’t bad.

The Hilltoppers have to hope for Middle Tennessee to continue its issues.

The Blue Raider offense finally started to move against UTSA, but the turnovers and mistakes continue to come with nine giveaways in three games with eight penalties last week. But …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The Middle Tennessee offense started to work.

It was obviously off in the opener against Army, and it misfired way too much in the blowout loss to Troy. It might have been another loss, but with 563 yards, a big passing day from Asher O’Hara, and enough production to think that this all might turn around fast.

WKU doesn’t really score. The team has only managed more than 28 points three times in the last 16 games and more than 24 just four times in the last 15. On the other side, WKU is coming off a horrible games against the run in the loss to Liberty – the Blue Raiders have to get going early on the ground – but …

What’s Going To Happen

WKU has marred more than 30 points just three times in the last 19 games, and one of those was against Middle Tennessee in last year’s 31-26 win.

The Blue Raiders are on the verge of finally getting a win, but WKU is a whole lot better than it showed last week against Liberty, at least defensively.

Middle Tennessee won’t run like Liberty did.

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

WKU 27, Middle Tennessee 24

Bet on Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee with BetMGM

WKU -7, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: ANYTHING else

1: THAT debate