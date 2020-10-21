WKU vs Chattanooga Prediction, Game Preview

WKU vs Chattanooga prediction and game preview.

WKU vs Chattanooga Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

Network: ESPN3

WKU (1-4) vs Chattanooga (0-0) Game Preview

Why Chattanooga Will Win

The Mocs finally get their season going after the first five games were whacked.

You want motivation? This is it this season for a team that would’ve come into the season with real live hopes of doing something big in the SoCon. This is the team’s one game.

The offensive line might not be jelled, but the running game should be good out of the gate, the defense gets back enough in the back seven to be active again.

The Mocs were fantastic at taking the ball away last year, and now they get a WKU team that can’t hang on to the ball lately – turning it over seven times in the last two games – and can’t score.

Why WKU Will Win

The team is way over due for a little luck.

The pass defense has been great, the offensive line has been okay in pass protection, and until dealing with Marshall and UAB, the team was right there in each of the first three games. It has to start converting more third down tries, and that starts this week.

Chattanooga might have a good defense that forces mistakes, but the run defense that was so bad last year at times isn’t going to be better right away. Don’t worry about any sort of a pass rush – there wasn’t any pressure from last year’s D.

This is the game to finally get the O going for WKU, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Getting points out of this Hilltopper team is like pulling teeth. It’s all about the running game – it hasn’t been able to do it.

This week, WKU won’t get too crazy. The running game will work, that will lead to easier third down chances, and it’ll all mean a relatively easy win for a team that hasn’t had a whole lot of fun. This week, the D will be good enough to make up for three turnovers from the O.

Chattanooga vs WKU Prediction, Line

WKU 34, Chattanooga 17

No Line, o/u: No Line

