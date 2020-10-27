Wisconsin vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs Nebraska prediction and game preview.

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 3:30

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

Network: FS1

Wisconsin (1-0) vs Nebraska (0-1) Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Assuming this is still played – not a given at this point …

Yeah, the quarterback situation is a mess, and yeah, the running game didn’t do enough against Illinois, but there’s another side of the ball, too.

There’s no reason to put the Badgers in the College Football Playoff quite yet after beating Illinois 42-7, but they didn’t allow an offensive point, held Illinois to 218 yards, and they stuffed everything outside of a few big runs.

It helped that Graham Mertz hit 20-of-21 passes, but the Badgers owned the ball – keeping it for a ridiculous 43:28 – and they now go against a Nebraska D that allowed Ohio State to hit 62% of its third down tries.

However …

Why Nebraska Will Win

Mertz is out for the next 21 days after testing positive twice for COVID, original No. 1 QB Jack Coan is still out with a foot injury, and third-stringer Chase Wolf also tested positive – waiting on the second test as this is written. That means the Danny Vanden Boom era might get a go. He’s a very big, very smart junior who was a nice recruit, but hasn’t been able to take over the job.

Nebraska is going from seeing Justin Fields to possibly facing a fourth-stringer.

For all of the good things the Badgers did in the opener, they didn’t run effectively, had problems allowing Illini into the backfield, and allowed Illinois QB Brandon Peters to come up with a few big runs on the way to a 75-yard day. The Husker combination of Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey came up with 165 yards against the Buckeyes, and this week they need to take off and make things happen.

What’s Going To Happen

Wisconsin still has a defense.

The offense isn’t going to ask for much out of the quarterback as it cranks up an O line challenged to do a whole lot more after a mediocre day against Illinois.

It’ll be a grind for the Badgers, and they’re going to have to come back after Nebraska gets up early with a hot start. But it’ll be the drip, drip, drip of the Wisconsin physical play that will take over as the game goes on – the Badgers will have the ball for well over 35 minutes.

Wisconsin is 9-1 in the last ten in the series – 8-1 since the the Huskers entered the Big Ten – and even after the one loss, the make-up came with a 70-31 win in the 2012 Big Ten Championship.

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 26, Nebraska 20

Wisconsin -1, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

