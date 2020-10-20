Wisconsin vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs Illinois prediction and game preview.

Wisconsin vs Illinois Broadcast

Date: Friday, October 23

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Network: BTN

Wisconsin (0-0) vs Illinois (0-0) Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

The Badgers are starting out with a whole new offensive backfield.

Jonathan Taylor is off being busy as an Indianapolis Colt, and with Jack Coan hurt, it’s the start of the Graham Mertz era at quarterback. The offensive line is still being settled, and a new No. 1 receiver has to emerge in place of Quintez Cephus.

The Illinois receiving corps has the potential to be dangerous for veteran QB Brandon Peters. Josh Imatorbhebhe is back after burning the Badgers in last year’s stunning Illini win, the offensive line comes back experienced, and the secondary should be an instant positive. However …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Illinois still doesn’t have an offense worth worrying about, and now it has to deal with a loaded Badger defense.

There were a few good moments for the Illini – particular against the Badgers – but the O line was miserable in pass protection and the team was the third-worst in the nation in time of possession. The Badgers get back 18 of the 20 top tacklers, the defensive line is going to be a killer, and you know exactly what’s coming from the offensive side.

Grind, grind, and grind some more. With all of the new parts, Wisconsin isn’t going to get tricky, it’ll hold the ball for almost 40 minutes, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Badgers will get their revenge.

It took about six things to go absolutely right down the stretch for the Illini to pull off the 24-23 win last season, but this year should be different right away for both sides.

This is an okay Illinois team, but the Badger defense is going to ramp it up right away, and Mertz is going to show off why he was such a massive recruit for the Badger program last year.

Wisconsin vs Illinois Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 34, Illinois 13

Wisconsin -19.5 o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

