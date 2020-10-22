West Virginia vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Texas Tech prediction and game preview.

West Virginia vs Texas Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

Network: ESPN2

West Virginia (3-1) vs Texas Tech (1-3) Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

Not everything has been perfect, and there’s a loss to Oklahoma State on the record, but the team is 3-1 and playing far better overall than it did in Year One under head coach Neal Brown.

It helps that there’s an offense.

The pass rush has been fantastic, the run defense has been a rock, and the D is one of the best in the nation at coming up with third down stops. That’s all great, but can the team handle big-time passing games?

It hasn’t faced anything like Texas Tech’s air show yet, but the pass rush is strong enough to at least hurry things up a little bit. Texas Tech – by its style and very nature – doesn’t allow a whole slew of sacks, but it helps to hurry things up a bit.

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Alright Henry Colombi, let’s see what you can do.

The junior quarterback from Florida started out his career with Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells at Utah State, and transferred over to the Red Raiders after not seeing a whole lot of work last year with the Aggies.

With Alan Bowman banged up, Columbi has been able to step in and make the O go, hitting 74% of his passes for 359 yards and three scores, and he adds a little bit of a rushing element to the mix.

No matter who’s been at quarterback, the offense has worked, turnovers haven’t been a huge problem, and the team was one key defensive stop away from being 2-2 with a win over Texas. However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Texas Tech defense has been awful.

How do you want to move the ball? Give it a shot, and it’ll probably work.

West Virginia’s ground game is good enough to take over right away – it at least has to give it a shot – but Jarret Doege and the passing attack have been good, too. Unlike last year, the Mountaineers are better equipped to keep up.

Texas Tech desperately needs the home win, but West Virginia is too good on the defensive front and will be too strong at controlling the clock. The Mountaineers will go on long enough marches to keep Columbi and company on the sidelines.

West Virginia vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

West Virginia 34, Texas Tech 27

West Virginia -3, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

